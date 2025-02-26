Kevin Lankinen News: Wins in overtime

Lankinen stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Lankinen couldn't protect a 2-0 lead in the third period, but Conor Garland saved the day with his second tally of the game coming in overtime. This was Lankinen's fourth win in his last six outings, and he's allowed two or fewer goals in five of those games. The 29-year-old netminder has earned his first 20-win NHL season at 20-9-7, and he's added a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 36 outings, one shy of his career high. Lankinen will operate as the Canucks' top goalie as long as Thatcher Demko (lower body) remains out, though it'll likely be Arturs Silovs getting the nod for the second half of the back-to-back Thursday in Anaheim.