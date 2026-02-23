Kevin Lankinen News: Won't play Wednesday
Lankinen is not expected to suit up against the Jets on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Lankinen is still making his way back from Milan after taking part in the Winter Olympics with Finland. The Canucks recalled Nikita Tolopilo from AHL Abbotsford on Monday, though whether Tolopilo or Jiri Patera gets the nod versus Winnipeg remains to be seen. Even with the travel delays, Lankinen should be back in time to get the nod on the road versus Seattle on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers18 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break20 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 221 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off21 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More