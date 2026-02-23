Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Lankinen is not expected to suit up against the Jets on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen is still making his way back from Milan after taking part in the Winter Olympics with Finland. The Canucks recalled Nikita Tolopilo from AHL Abbotsford on Monday, though whether Tolopilo or Jiri Patera gets the nod versus Winnipeg remains to be seen. Even with the travel delays, Lankinen should be back in time to get the nod on the road versus Seattle on Saturday.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
18 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
20 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
21 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
24 days ago