Kevin Lankinen News: Won't play Wednesday

Lankinen is not expected to suit up against the Jets on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen is still making his way back from Milan after taking part in the Winter Olympics with Finland. The Canucks recalled Nikita Tolopilo from AHL Abbotsford on Monday, though whether Tolopilo or Jiri Patera gets the nod versus Winnipeg remains to be seen. Even with the travel delays, Lankinen should be back in time to get the nod on the road versus Seattle on Saturday.