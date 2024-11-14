Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Yields four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Lankinen stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks were listless through two periods before finding a bit more juice in the third. The damage had already been done, and Lankinen ended up on the hook for his second regulation loss in three games. The 29-year-old is 8-2-2 on the year while posting a 2.60 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 12 contests, but he's started to turn inconsistent amid his heavy workload early in the season. Arturs Silovs hasn't put in a competitive effort in the backup role, so Lankinen is likely to continue starting regularly. Both goalies should feature during this weekend's back-to-back as the Canucks host the Blackhawks on Saturday and the Predators on Sunday.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
