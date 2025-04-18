Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Mandolese headshot

Kevin Mandolese News: Called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Mandolese was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.

Mandolese spent a few days with the NHL club in early April but hasn't yet appeared in a game for the Avalanche this year. He'll provide additional goaltending depth ahead of the postseason, but it seems unlikely that he'll have much of a role during the Stanley Cup Playoffs as long as Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood are healthy.

Kevin Mandolese
Colorado Avalanche
