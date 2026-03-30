Kevin Reidler News: Inks entry-level deal
Reidler signed a two-year, entry-level contract, which is set to start in the 2026-27 season, with Ottawa on Monday.
Reidler will join AHL Belleville on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. The 21-year-old netminder posted a record of 11-7-0 with a 3.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 18 appearances for Penn State this season. The Senators selected him with the 151st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
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