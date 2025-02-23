Kevin Rooney News: Cashes in for goal

Rooney scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Rooney buried a goal from close range at 3:35 of the second period, giving the Flames their first lead of the contest. It was his first point in over two months -- he last got on the scoresheet Dec. 10 versus the Predators with a two-point game. Rooney has surpassed his 2023-24 production, earning four goals, one assist, 34 shots on net, 72 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 45 appearances this season. However, if the Flames upgrade their roster at the trade deadline, he could find himself out of the lineup or off the NHL roster altogether.