Kevin Rooney News: Deposits goal

Rooney scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

The fourth-liner stretched the Flames' lead to 3-1 at 15:19 of the second period. Rooney has picked up the pace a little with a goal and two assists over his last six outings. That's not to say he'll take off on offense -- his role remains heavily limited. He's reached double-digit points for the fourth time in his career with five goals, five helpers, 51 shots on net, 98 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 64 appearances.