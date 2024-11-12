Kevin Rooney News: Fills empty cage
Rooney scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Rooney earned his first point of the season with the empty-netter to help the Flames fend off the Kings at the end of the game. This was the center's first point in eight appearances this season. He missed time with a concussion in October but appears to be the Flames' preferred option as the fourth-line center. In addition to his goal, he has three shots on net, 11 hits, four blocked shots and four PIM.
