Kevin Rooney headshot

Kevin Rooney News: Logs shorthanded helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Rooney notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Rooney has two helpers over his last four outings. The 31-year-old center could see more ice time in the near term if Mikael Backlund (upper body) misses time after exiting early Wednesday. It's also possible the Flames turn to other forwards to fill the gap rather than let Rooney see more than fourth-line minutes. For the season, Rooney has seven points, 39 shots on net, 83 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 53 appearances.

Kevin Rooney
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
