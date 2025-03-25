Kevin Rooney News: Posts assist Tuesday

Rooney logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Rooney has three helpers over 12 games in March, though his assist Tuesday snapped a five-game skid. The 31-year-old center has played exclusively on the fourth line when in the lineup, offering minimal fantasy value on a low-scoring team. He's at eight points, 46 shots on net, 94 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 59 appearances.