Kevin Rooney News: Rare goal in shootout victoy

Rooney scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Wild on Saturday.

Rooney put the Flames up 1-0 at the 15:00 mark of the first period with a great tip over Filip Gustavsson's right pad. The 31-year-old Rooney has two goals in 13 games this season in a fourth-line role. He has played 273 NHL games for the Devils, Rangers and Flames over nine seasons. He has no fantasy merit, but he's living his dream.