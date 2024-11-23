Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Rooney headshot

Kevin Rooney News: Rare goal in shootout victoy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 6:38pm

Rooney scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Wild on Saturday.

Rooney put the Flames up 1-0 at the 15:00 mark of the first period with a great tip over Filip Gustavsson's right pad. The 31-year-old Rooney has two goals in 13 games this season in a fourth-line role. He has played 273 NHL games for the Devils, Rangers and Flames over nine seasons. He has no fantasy merit, but he's living his dream.

Kevin Rooney
Calgary Flames
