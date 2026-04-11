Kevin Rooney News: Returned to AHL
Rooney was assigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Rooney has been a healthy scratch for the Mammoth in three straight games. He scored a goal against Dallas on Nov. 28, but he hasn't logged any NHL playing time since then. Rooney has 12 goals and 23 points in 43 AHL appearances this season.
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