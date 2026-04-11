Kevin Rooney headshot

Kevin Rooney News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rooney was assigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Rooney has been a healthy scratch for the Mammoth in three straight games. He scored a goal against Dallas on Nov. 28, but he hasn't logged any NHL playing time since then. Rooney has 12 goals and 23 points in 43 AHL appearances this season.

Kevin Rooney
Utah Mammoth
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