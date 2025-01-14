Kevin Rooney News: Stuck in slump

Rooney was held off the scoresheet for the 13th consecutive game in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Rooney hasn't recorded a point since he had a goal and an assist against the Predators on Dec. 10. The 31-year-old forward has maintained a steady spot as the Flames' fourth-line center this season, but his role is not a fantasy-friendly one. He has four points, 29 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-5 rating while averaging just 9:48 of ice time through 34 appearances.