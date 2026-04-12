Kevin Rooney News: Summoned from Tucson
Rooney was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Rooney has played in just one game with the Mammoth this season, though he scored a goal on his lone shot in Dallas on Nov. 28. The 32-year-old forward has accounted for 12 goals, 24 points and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances with the Roadrunners in 2025-26.
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