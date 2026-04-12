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Kevin Rooney News: Summoned from Tucson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rooney was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Rooney has played in just one game with the Mammoth this season, though he scored a goal on his lone shot in Dallas on Nov. 28. The 32-year-old forward has accounted for 12 goals, 24 points and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances with the Roadrunners in 2025-26.

Kevin Rooney
Utah Mammoth
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