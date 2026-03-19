Kevin Stenlund Injury: Game-time call
Stenlund will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Vegas, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.
Stenlund has four goals and 15 points in 66 outings with Utah in 2025-26. He missed Monday's 6-3 win over Dallas because of the injury.
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