Kevin Stenlund Injury: Not an option in Dallas
Stenlund isn't available for Monday's game in Dallas and is day-to-day.
This will be Stenlund's second missed game of the season. The Swedish center will be replaced in the lineup by Brandon Tanev on Monday. Stenlund will now have a few days to attempt to be ready for the first half of Utah's back-to-back, which is in Vegas on Thursday.
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