Kevin Stenlund headshot

Kevin Stenlund Injury: Not an option in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Stenlund isn't available for Monday's game in Dallas and is day-to-day.

This will be Stenlund's second missed game of the season. The Swedish center will be replaced in the lineup by Brandon Tanev on Monday. Stenlund will now have a few days to attempt to be ready for the first half of Utah's back-to-back, which is in Vegas on Thursday.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Stenlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Stenlund See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
92 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
175 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, April 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
342 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 4, 2025