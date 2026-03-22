Kevin Stenlund News: Collects pair of assists
Stenlund recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Stenlund has four helpers over his last four outings despite missing a game due to a lower-body injury in that span. The 29-year-old center continues to work in a bottom-six role, though he's gained enough responsibility to get extra minutes when protecting a lead or keeping a game close. He was also on the ice in overtime, picking up the secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's game-winner. Stenlund is at 18 points, 58 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 36 hits and 24 PIM through 69 contests this season.
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