Kevin Stenlund News: Expected to play

Stenlund (lower body) is expected to play against Vegas on Thursday.

Stenlund missed Monday's 6-3 win over Dallas. He has four goals and 15 points in 66 outings in 2025-26. Stenlund is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Alex Kerfoot and Kailer Yamamoto. Brandon Tanev is slated to be a healthy scratch due to Stenlund's return.