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Kevin Stenlund News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Stenlund (lower body) is expected to play against Vegas on Thursday.

Stenlund missed Monday's 6-3 win over Dallas. He has four goals and 15 points in 66 outings in 2025-26. Stenlund is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Alex Kerfoot and Kailer Yamamoto. Brandon Tanev is slated to be a healthy scratch due to Stenlund's return.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Mammoth
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