Kevin Stenlund News: Goals in three straight games

Stenlund scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Stenlund scored for the third game in a row. He's not a big scorer -- his career high is 11 tallies from 2023-24 with the Panthers. He's up to four goals, three assists, 37 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 28 contests in a fourth-line role with Utah this season. He's on pace for a career year, but he may not exceed the 20-point mark, so he's not a factor in most fantasy formats.