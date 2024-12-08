Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Stenlund News: Ices win with shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Stenlund scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Stenlund gave Utah some breathing room late in the third period. He entered the weekend with no goals over his previous 22 contests, then scored in back-to-back games. He's at six points, 36 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances. He's proven effective as a fourth-line center who can kill penalties, but he doesn't often generate enough offense for fantasy interest.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Hockey Club
