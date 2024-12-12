Kevin Stenlund News: Keeps rolling with empty-netter

Stenlund scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

This was Stenlund's fourth straight game with a goal, which followed a stretch of 22 contests without one. The 28-year-old center is up to five tallies, eight points, 40 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 29 outings. Stenlund will eventually cool off, but he may be worth a look as a streaming or DFS option for Saturday's game against the Sharks given his recent success.