Kevin Stenlund News: Logs assist in win

Stenlund recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Stenlund set up Maveric Lamoureux's first career goal at 4:10 of the second period. This was Stenlund's first helper and second point for Utah, and he's added 13 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 11 appearances. The 28-year-old center is filling a bottom-six role, and with Nick Bjugstad back after a season-opening injury, Stenlund's ice time is likely to remain fairly low.