Kevin Stenlund News: Nabs helper in return
Stenlund logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Stenlund missed Monday's game in Dallas but was able to shake off a lower-body injury. He saw 16:12 of ice time in this contest, helping to protect a lead with his defensive skills for much of the game. The veteran center has four helpers over his last seven outings and is up to 16 points, 57 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 35 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 67 appearances.
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