Kevin Stenlund News: Posts helper Saturday

Stenlund earned an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Stenlund has a helper in each of the last two games. His goal drought is still ongoing, reaching 14 contests Saturday. The 29-year-old center has 14 points, 52 shots on net, 34 hits, 48 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 62 appearances. He's been a fixture on the fourth line this season and also plays a role on the penalty kill.