Kevin Stenlund News: Provides helper

Stenlund logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Stenlund ended his six-game slump when he set up Jack McBain's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Stenlund has been a fixture on Utah's fourth line this season. The steady playing time is a positive, but his role doesn't lead to a lot of offense. The veteran center has three points, 23 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 18 appearances.