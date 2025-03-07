Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Stenlund headshot

Kevin Stenlund News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Stenlund scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Stenlund's third-period tally was the game-winner. It was his first goal since Jan. 2 versus the Flames -- over the 23 contests between goals, he had just three assists. The 28-year-old is still centering the fourth line, and he's matched his career high of 15 points from 81 games last season in just 62 appearances this year. Stenlund has added 75 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-14 rating while averaging a career-high 14:17 of ice time.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
