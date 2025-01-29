Fantasy Hockey
Kiefer Sherwood Injury: On injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Sherwood (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Sherwood hasn't played since Jan. 23, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. He has 13 goals, 21 points and 273 hits in 47 appearances in 2024-25. Placing Sherwood on IR frees up a roster spot to activate Dakota Joshua (leg), who is set to return for Wednesday's tilt against Nashville.

