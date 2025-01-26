Kiefer Sherwood Injury: Won't travel with team

Sherwood (undisclosed) is not traveling with the Canucks and will miss Monday's game in St. Louis, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Per Patterson, the hope is that Sherwood will meet Vancouver on its upcoming road trip -- the winger is likely targeting a return Wednesday in Nashville against his former team. Sherwood has a career-high 13 goals and 21 points through 47 games this season.