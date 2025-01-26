Fantasy Hockey
Kiefer Sherwood headshot

Kiefer Sherwood Injury: Won't travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 11:59am

Sherwood (undisclosed) is not traveling with the Canucks and will miss Monday's game in St. Louis, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Per Patterson, the hope is that Sherwood will meet Vancouver on its upcoming road trip -- the winger is likely targeting a return Wednesday in Nashville against his former team. Sherwood has a career-high 13 goals and 21 points through 47 games this season.

