Kiefer Sherwood headshot

Kiefer Sherwood News: Agrees to five-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 10:53am

Sherwood signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract extension with San Jose on Wednesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The Sharks acquired Sherwood from Vancouver on Jan. 19 in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round selection and Cole Clayton. The 30-year-old Sherwood has 18 goals, 25 points, 127 shots, 30 PIM and 238 hits in 49 outings between Vancouver and San Jose in 2025-26. Although his overall points production isn't high, he does enough between his physical play and goal-scoring abilities to log significant minutes. He's averaged 17:32 of ice time this season, and that trend has continued with him logging 17:21 per game across four outings since the Olympic break.

Kiefer Sherwood
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kiefer Sherwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kiefer Sherwood See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago