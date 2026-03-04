Kiefer Sherwood News: Agrees to five-year extension
Sherwood signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract extension with San Jose on Wednesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
The Sharks acquired Sherwood from Vancouver on Jan. 19 in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round selection and Cole Clayton. The 30-year-old Sherwood has 18 goals, 25 points, 127 shots, 30 PIM and 238 hits in 49 outings between Vancouver and San Jose in 2025-26. Although his overall points production isn't high, he does enough between his physical play and goal-scoring abilities to log significant minutes. He's averaged 17:32 of ice time this season, and that trend has continued with him logging 17:21 per game across four outings since the Olympic break.
