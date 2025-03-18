Kiefer Sherwood News: Draws helper in Tuesday's win

Sherwood notched an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Sherwood has three helpers and 17 hits over his last three outings. The 29-year-old is playing on a new-look second line with Pius Suter and Jake DeBrusk while Filip Chytil (concussion) is out. Sherwood has found decent scoring success in a variety of spots in the lineup this year, as his high-energy, heavy-hitting style plays well in most situations. The winger has a career-high 28 points while adding 373 hits, 113 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 64 appearances. Sherwood already has the fourth-most hits in a single season by any player since the stat was first kept in 2005-06, and he's 11 away from surpassing Jeremy Lauzon's record of 383 from the 2023-24 campaign.