Kiefer Sherwood News: Earns pair of helpers
Sherwood notched two assists and six hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Sherwood snapped a three-game dry spell with this effort, assisting on goals by Mario Ferraro and Michael Misa (on the power play). The 31-year-old Sherwood is up to 35 points, 168 shots on net, 338 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 71 appearances between the Sharks and the Canucks this season. Sherwood signed a five-year extension in March, so he figures to be a middle-six option in San Jose for the foreseeable future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kiefer Sherwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kiefer Sherwood See More