Kiefer Sherwood News: Goal, assist in win

Sherwood scored a goal, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Sherwood ended a three-game point drought with his go-ahead goal in the first period. He also set up a Danton Heinen tally in the third. Sherwood has seven points, 21 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances this season. His three hits Tuesday matched his season low, but the winger continues to be a force both with and without the puck on the third line.