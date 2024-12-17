Kiefer Sherwood News: Nets hat trick Monday

Sherwood scored a hat trick in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Sherwood found twine once in each period -- each time via wristers in the latter stages of each frame, including a shorthanded goal in the second and an empty-netter in the third. Sherwood is up to 11 goals on the season, but he's certainly on a strong run of late since he's netted five of those goals across his last six outings.