Kiefer Sherwood headshot

Kiefer Sherwood News: Provides pair of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Sherwood logged two assists, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Sherwood set up tallies by Tyler Myers and Nils Aman as the Canucks got offense from all over the lineup. With the lopsided score, Sherwood also led the team's forwards with 17:58 of ice time. The 29-year-old winger has four points, 42 hits and a plus-4 rating over seven outings in March. For the season, he's matched his career high with 27 points through 62 contests, six fewer appearances than he needed last season. He's also produced 110 shots on net, 362 hits and a plus-2 rating.

