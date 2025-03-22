Kiefer Sherwood News: Racks up 12 hits in defeat

Sherwood had 12 hits in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Sherwood's 395 hits in 2024-25 are the most in a single season since the NHL started tracking the statistic officially in 2005-06. The 29-year-old Sherwood didn't earn a point in Saturday's loss but has one goal and three assists in his last five outings. He has 15 goals and 29 points through 66 appearances this season.