Kiefer Sherwood News: Scores in loss Sunday

Sherwood scored a goal and added five hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Sherwood continues to throw the body around -- he has four points and 41 hits through eight contests in November. The winger is getting more ice time to make an impact after playing a season-high 17:29 in this game, the fourth time in his last five outings he's been above 15 minutes. Sherwood has four goals, five assists, 105 hits, 31 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 17 appearances. On offense alone, he's worth a look in deep formats, but he's nearing must-have status in leagues that reward physical play, as he's on a history-chasing pace in hits.