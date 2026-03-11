Kiefer Sherwood headshot

Kiefer Sherwood News: Scores in loss to Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Sherwood scored a goal, added five hits and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Sherwood has picked up the pace with three goals and an assist over his last four contests. The winger is up to 20 goals, seven assists, 129 shots on net, 254 hits and a minus-13 rating across 52 appearances between the Sharks and the Canucks. Sherwood has played around a 40-point pace over the last two seasons while adding elite physical play.

Kiefer Sherwood
San Jose Sharks
