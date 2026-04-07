Kiefer Sherwood News: Scores in win vs. Chicago

Sherwood scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Sherwood is up to 22 goals on the season, but he shouldn't be considered a reliable goal-scoring threat based on the cold streak he's going through. This goal snapped a nine-game goalless skid for the 31-year-old, who racked up only two points while posting a minus-10 rating over that stretch. Sherwood should continue to find opportunities to score as a top-six forward who also has a role in the power play, but as of late, he's simply not doing much with the chances he's creating. Over his last 10 games, Sherwood is averaging 2.2 shots on goal per contest.