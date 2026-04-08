Kiefer Sherwood News: Tallies again Wednesday

Sherwood scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sherwood has scored in consecutive contests for the first time since March 3-6. The 31-year-old winger remains in a middle-six role, but he's earned just 10 points over 23 outings with the Sharks since he was dealt from the Canucks. Overall, the physical powerhouse has 23 goals, 10 assists, 163 shots on net, 313 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 67 appearances.