Kiefer Sherwood News: Tallies in Monday's win

Sherwood scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

For the first time this season, Sherwood was held to fewer than three hits. He was listed on the fourth line and saw 12:58 of ice time. In December, the winger has six goals, one assist and 60 hits over 12 contests as he continues to be a solid source of depth scoring. He's now at 12 goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net, 200 hits and a plus-9 rating through 34 outings overall.