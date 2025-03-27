Kiefer Sherwood News: Three-point night Wednesday

Sherwood collected two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

He opened and closed the scoring for the Canucks, and in between he helped set up a second-period tally by Aatu Raty. Sherwood also chipped in four shots on net, four hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating, and he's become a more well-rounded fantasy asset in March. Over the last 12 games, the 29-year-old winger has four goals and nine points in addition to his usual physical play with 81 hits. Sherwood leads the NHL with 404 hits through 68 appearances, and he's nearly lapping the field -- Luke Schenn is in second place with 270.