Kiefer Sherwood News: Ties hit record Thursday

Sherwood scored a goal and dished out 10 hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Sherwood's tally was the first of the game for Vancouver which helped them shrink an early 2-0 deficit. With his 10 hits, Sherwood tied the single-season hits record of 383 that Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon set a season ago. Sherwood's impact and ability to apply pressure for the Canucks has been immeasurable. He's been no slouch offensively either with 29 points which is a new career high for the 29-year-old winger. Four of Sherwood's points have come in the last four games and it's encouraging to see him make a large impact down the stretch. For fantasy purposes, Sherwood should be rostered in deeper leagues and banger formats with his physical playstyle.