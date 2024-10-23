Kiefer Sherwood News: Two assists in win

Sherwood collected two secondary helpers in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

Sherwood extended his point streak to three games after Tuesday's two-point effort -- he's scored once and notched three assists during that span. The Ohio native added three shots, a whopping 12 hits, and a plus-2 rating to round out a solid performance. The 29-year-old is serving in a third-line capacity while seeing time on the penalty kill after signing a two-year deal with Vancouver in July. Sherwood is up to four points (one goal) through six appearances this season.