Kiefer Sherwood News: Wrecking ball in return

Sherwood logged an assist, two shots on goal and eight hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Sherwood missed four games due to an undisclosed injury. Whatever was bothering him isn't now -- he got right back to throwing his body around in his return to action on the third line alongside Pius Suter and Drew O'Connor. Sherwood is having a strong season for a depth forward with 22 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 48 appearances. He also has 281 hits, and even with his week-long absence, he's still miles ahead of the league in that category -- second-place Garnet Hathaway has 197 hits on the year. As long as he stays healthy, Sherwood is on track to be the first player to record a 400-hit season in NHL history.