Kieffer Bellows headshot

Kieffer Bellows News: Ascends to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 8:33am

Bellows was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Bellows last played in the NHL in the 2022-23 campaign, when he had three goals in 28 regular-season games for the Islanders and Flyers. He inked a two-way contract with Nashville and has 12 goals and 10 assists across 31 AHL contests this campaign. The Predators had only 12 healthy forwards before Bellows' recall, and he could draw into the lineup for Luke Evangelista, who will miss the next four weeks with a lower-body injury.

