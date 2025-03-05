Kieffer Bellows News: Headed back to minors

Bellows was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The move to demote Bellows to the minors could be an indication that Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) is nearing a return to action, though the Predators could bring Bellows or another forward back up to Nashville ahead of Thursday's clash with the Kraken. In his five NHL games this year, the 26-year-old Bellows failed to pick up a point while recording seven shots, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating.