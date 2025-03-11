Kieffer Bellows News: Scores game-winner Tuesday

Bellows scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Bellows' first goal in nearly two years turned out to be the game-winner. It was also his first point in seven appearances with the Predators this season, all of which have come since Feb. 25. Between trades and injuries, Nashville's forward group is thin, though Bellows could lose his place in the lineup once both Michael Bunting (abdomen) and Zachary L'Heureux are healthy enough to play. In addition to his goal, Bellows has recorded 11 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating.