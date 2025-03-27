Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kieffer Bellows headshot

Kieffer Bellows News: Still up with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 9:38am

Bellows remains with the Predators ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blues, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Bellow was designated for waivers Wednesday, but that appears to have been a technicality as the winger is expected to be in the lineup against St. Louis. In his limited NHL action (13 games), the 26-year-old Minnesota native has tallied two goals, one assist and 17 shots to go with 26 hits.

Kieffer Bellows
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now