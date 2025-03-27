Kieffer Bellows News: Still up with big club

Bellows remains with the Predators ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blues, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Bellow was designated for waivers Wednesday, but that appears to have been a technicality as the winger is expected to be in the lineup against St. Louis. In his limited NHL action (13 games), the 26-year-old Minnesota native has tallied two goals, one assist and 17 shots to go with 26 hits.