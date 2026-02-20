Kieron Walton News: Three points in OHL win

Kieron Walton headshot

Walton scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Peterborough's 4-1 win over Brampton on Friday.

Walton has six goals and six assists over eight outings in February. The Jets prospect is up to a total of 36 goals and 75 points over 50 appearances between Peterborough and Sudbury this season. He ranks tied for third in the league in points and second in goals after his latest big performance.

