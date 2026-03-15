Kirby Dach Injury: Injured against Anaheim
Dach sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against the Ducks and will not return.
Dach left the game after taking a hit during the first period, per Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette. If the right-shot forward is unable to suit up in Tuesday's divisional matchup against Boston, Zachary Bolduc will more than likely draw back into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Dach See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2815 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times49 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1887 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week145 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Dach See More