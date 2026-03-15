Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach Injury: Injured against Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Dach sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against the Ducks and will not return.

Dach left the game after taking a hit during the first period, per Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette. If the right-shot forward is unable to suit up in Tuesday's divisional matchup against Boston, Zachary Bolduc will more than likely draw back into the lineup.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
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